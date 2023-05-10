Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $287.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $262.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.97.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

