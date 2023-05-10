Safehold (SAFE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Safehold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 196.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Safehold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2587 12526 13652 314 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Safehold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.72 Safehold Competitors $906.51 million $160.03 million 18.06

Safehold’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 7.81% -0.53% 2.08%

Summary

Safehold peers beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

