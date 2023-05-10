Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

