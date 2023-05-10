Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Citigroup upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.