Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,945,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.