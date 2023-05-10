Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 0.8%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIMGet Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €253.10 ($278.13) and last traded at €253.60 ($278.68). 38,768 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €255.60 ($280.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC set a €390.00 ($428.57) price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €284.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €308.68.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

