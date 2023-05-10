Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

