SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

