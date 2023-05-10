SG Americas Securities LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

