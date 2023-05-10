SG Americas Securities LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 18,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 133,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.