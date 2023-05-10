SG Americas Securities LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 295,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

