SG Americas Securities LLC Has $272,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,041,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,530,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $447.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.