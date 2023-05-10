SG Americas Securities LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $977,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,287.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIMS stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

