SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.