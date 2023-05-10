Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

