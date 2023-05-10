Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

