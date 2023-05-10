Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHYF. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $829.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

