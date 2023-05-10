Shell Asset Management Co. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Hillman Co. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 451,274 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 800,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.97. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

