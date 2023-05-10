Shell Asset Management Co. Has $250,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

