Shell Asset Management Co. Has $251,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 5,112.15% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.