Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNG. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.