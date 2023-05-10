Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NJR opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

