Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

