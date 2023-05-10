Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CINF opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 879.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

