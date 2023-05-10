Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 279,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.