Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,002 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

