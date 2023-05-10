Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,135 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Alcoa by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

Alcoa stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

