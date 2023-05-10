Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HGV opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.