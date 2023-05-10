Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

