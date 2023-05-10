Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,588 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.