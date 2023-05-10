Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,749 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

