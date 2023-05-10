Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,300 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 in the last three months. 6.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

