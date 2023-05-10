Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,559 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

