Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,200 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,731,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $19,197,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 22,794.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,629 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CD opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.54. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

