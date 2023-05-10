Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 670 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

