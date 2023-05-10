Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 881 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

