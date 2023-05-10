Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2,971.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

