Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

