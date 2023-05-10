Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,937.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Shell

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.