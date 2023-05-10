Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $23.90. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3,067,136 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 22.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

