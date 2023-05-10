Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $128.73 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

