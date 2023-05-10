Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $128.73 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Analyst Recommendations for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

