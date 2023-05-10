Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.
Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ SWAV opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $128.73 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.