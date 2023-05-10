Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $128.73 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

