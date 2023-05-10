Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $128.73 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.19. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.