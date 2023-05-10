Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $274.96, but opened at $285.10. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 238,080 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

