Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $274.96, but opened at $285.10. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 238,080 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.