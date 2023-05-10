Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

