Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

