Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

