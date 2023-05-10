Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 222,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 118,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$89.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.