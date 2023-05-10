Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Articles

