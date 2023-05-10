Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 348,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.