Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

